Delhi airport may hit global hub marks in 2 years: DIAL CEO Jaipuriar

Delhi airport is expected to meet multiple global hub criteria within the next two years, driven by a steady rise in international passenger traffic and a significant improvement in connecting flights, said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, chief executive officer of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), on Friday. A global consultancy study has identified key benchmarks that Delhi airport must meet to qualify as an international hub—and Delhi is closing in on those targets.

“The consultancy firm conducted studies across the world and came out with a benchmark for Indian hubs. To become a global hub, it said that Delhi airport should have an international traffic of about 24 million. When the study was conducted, our international traffic was about 18 million. Last year, in 2024-25, we clocked about 21.6 million. We are expecting that in the next one to two years, we will go beyond 24 million international passengers per year,” Jaipuriar said during a press conference.

He added that international connecting traffic—a key indicator of hub strength—has also shown significant progress. “The study also found that international connecting traffic—whether domestic to international (D-I), international to international (I-I), or international to domestic (I-D)—should be seven million out of the aforementioned 24 million, which would be 33 per cent of the total international traffic. Delhi airport currently handles six million international connecting traffic. So, this is a major improvement,” the chief executive officer noted. “We are heading in the right direction. As connectivity increases, and as wide-body planes of Indian carriers are also coming in, we expect that we will reach these benchmarks in the next 1.5–2 years,” he said.

Jaipuriar said the airport has been taking steps to enhance inter-terminal connectivity to support the growing volume of transfers between domestic and international flights. “Even today, we are ready for inter-terminal connectivity. While we are re-opening our Terminal 1 on April 15, we are also deploying an additional number of buses to ensure that the frequency of buses is less than 10 minutes,” he said. Improving the experience of I-D transfer passengers is a key focus. “Currently, the direct transfer of bags for D-I and D-D passengers is seamless. We have worked out with the authorities to do a trial of seamless baggage transfer for I-D passengers, which has been approved. Once that is successful, the I-D passenger can come out of the terminal and then go take his or her domestic flight at another terminal. So, we are working on ensuring that between the two terminals (Terminal 1 and Terminal 3), the connecting time is not more than 120 minutes, and that is something which we have also committed to the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” he stated.