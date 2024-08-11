Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Ladki Bahini instalments to be deposited on Aug 17, says Fadnavis

Ladki Bahini instalments to be deposited on Aug 17, says Fadnavis

Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-60 will receive Rs 1,500 per month

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis
He said that the instalments for July and August will be credited to the beneficiaries' accounts on August 17. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Akola
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 5:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Maharashtra government will deposit on August 17 the Ladki Bahin' instalments for July and this month in the beneficiaries' accounts, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday.

The newly introduced scheme is getting a huge response in the state and 1.5 crore women have registered for it so far, he said during an address at a meeting of BJP workers in Akola.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-60 will receive Rs 1,500 per month, with the annual family income of beneficiaries capped at Rs 2.5 lakh.

He said that the instalments for July and August will be credited to the beneficiaries' accounts on August 17.

According to the deputy CM, the government is working towards providing apprenticeships to one million (10 lakh) unemployed youths in the state for six months under the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana'.

Fadnavis said the government has generated 12,000 megawatts of solar energy in the past one and a half years. As there will be no financial burden on the government due to solar energy, farmers will be provided free electricity, he added.

In the state budget presented in June, a few months ahead of the assembly elections, the Maharashtra government announced a slew of populist measures for women, unemployed youths, farmers and households.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Congress govt in Telangana presents Rs 2.91 tn Budget; major announcements

Children in non-institutional care rise fourfold between 2021-2024: Govt

Delhi Cabinet to begin drafting note for Rs 1,000 monthly aid for women

10 years of Telangana: Is India's newest state limping or marching ahead?

Wider social security net on cards for unorganised sector workers

Topics :Devendra Fadnaviswelfare schemesMaharashtra

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story