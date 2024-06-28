Delhi airport terminal horror: Roof collapse amid rain, social media erupts

Delhi woke up to a tumultuous Friday morning as heavy rain and fierce winds battered the city, culminating in a tragic incident at Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal 1 (T1). A section of the terminal’s roof collapsed under the onslaught, claiming one life and injuring at least five others. The aftermath saw authorities swiftly suspend all flight departures from T1, plunging passengers into a state of uncertainty and frustration.





Stranded travellers turned to social media platforms, where X-user Rahul Tavar posted a video showing hundreds of passengers anxiously awaiting updates inside the terminal. Venting his frustration at IndiGo's customer service, he lamented, "My PNR shows 'ineligible' for alternate flight options or a full refund. Provide some serious resolution, don't kid with us. There are a hell of a lot of people here. All frustrated."

Adding to the chaos, other passengers echoed concerns about the lack of clear information regarding flight statuses. One passenger wrote, “All people are in dilemma and there is nobody to inform whether their flight is cancelled or otherwise. Some are saying that now flight would depart from other terminals etc.”

The uncertainties compounded the already tense atmosphere as stranded passengers sought clarity amidst the disruptions.

Prominent Bengaluru-based author and columnist Nandita Iyer shared her dismay after her IndiGo flight to Delhi was cancelled. “My IndiGo flight to Delhi this afternoon is cancelled citing ‘airport restrictions’. Are all flights to Delhi cancelled today due to the T1 roof collapse?” she queried, highlighting widespread confusion among travellers.

ALSO READ: Heavy rain causes chaos in Delhi-NCR, 1 dead as airport operations halted Both IndiGo and SpiceJet responded promptly with updates acknowledging flight cancellations due to adverse weather conditions and the partial closure of T1.

Eyewitness accounts added poignant detail to the morning's events. Tanuja, who witnessed the roof collapse at T1, expressed frustration over delayed responses from airport authorities amidst the chaotic scenes. “At T1 this morning, I saw the roof collapsing and the airport entry closed. Heavy rains, flight delayed and still your call centre is denying refund?” she said.

Yash, another passenger affected by the incident, recounted the chaotic morning. “I had an 8’15 am flight to Bangalore. The roof collapsed around 5-5.15 am... The airport authority has no answers," he told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry said that in view of the incident, “alternative arrangements” are being made for smooth operations of flights.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said that he was personally monitoring the incident.

“Personally monitoring the roof collapse incident at T1 Delhi Airport. First responders are working at the site. Also advised the airlines to assist all affected passengers at T1. The injured have been evacuated to hospital. Rescue operations are still ongoing,” Naidu posted on X early Friday, a couple of hours after the incident.

Beyond the airport turmoil, Delhi and the National Capital Region grappled with the aftermath of intense rainfall. The Safdarjung weather station recorded a staggering 153.7 mm of rainfall starting early Friday morning. The deluge resulted in severe flooding across various parts of Delhi and neighbouring regions, exacerbating woes for residents and commuters alike.

In Gurgaon, residential areas were submerged, while reports of traffic chaos surfaced from multiple areas in Delhi and nearby locales.

“It has been raining continuously in Delhi for the last three hours,” wrote an individual who shared a video that shows rain entering a person’s house.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Thursday that Delhi is expected to witness the onset of the monsoon within the next two to three days. According to the IMD, conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into the capital during this period.

Data from IMD shows that last year, the monsoon arrived in Delhi on June 26, while in 2022 it arrived on June 30, in 2021 on July 13, and in 2020 on June 25.