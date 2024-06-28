Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Roof collapses at Terminal-1 of IGI amid heavy rains, fire brigade at spot

Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning beginning in the early hours of Friday

Roof collapse, IGI airport

Roof collapse, IGI airport (Photo: X@ANI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Several cars enshrouded after a roof collapsed at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport, said a fire official on Friday.
Upon receiving the information, around three fire tenders rushed to the spot.
"Around 5.30 am, we received a call regarding a roof collapse at Terminal-1 of Delhi airport. Three fire engines have been rushed to the spot," says an official from Delhi Fire Services.
Further details are awaited.
The incident occurred when Delhi-NCR was hit by a spell of heavy rains on Friday.
Meanwhile, various regions of Delhi-NCR were spotted by intense waterlogging issues. Visuals show that the Govindpuri area of South Delhi and Noida Sector 95 are engulfed in water logging.
Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) received incessant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning beginning in the early hours of Friday.
 
 
On Thursday, parts of Delhi received spells of heavy rainfall, bringing much-needed respite from the sweltering heat.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the weather for the next seven days in Delhi, predicting generally cloudy skies and varying intensities of rain accompanied by gusty winds.
As predicted by IMD for June 28, the forecast includes light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, with temperatures similar to the previous day and wind speeds reaching up to 35 km/h.
weather on June 29 is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high of 36°C and a low of 28°C. The city will likely experience light to moderate rain or thunderstorms with winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h. On June 30, temperatures will drop further to 34°C, with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds.
For July 1 and 2, the IMD forecasts thunderstorms with moderate rain, with temperatures steady at a high of 34°C and a low of 27°C. Wind speeds will continue to vary, maintaining a range of 25-35 km/h.

Also Read

Liquor stores

Delhi govt to soon open liquor vends at IGI Airport for domestic flyers

Passengers on a Boeing 737 Max-8 plane during a United Airlines flight.

Delhi man took over 200 flights, stole passengers' jewellery worth lakhs

Delhi police

Nothing suspicious found at IGI, hospitals after bomb threats: Police

Delhi flights

Delhi Airport's T2 conversion to all-international delayed till next April

Farmers, Farmers' protest

Highlights: 4th round of talks between ministers, farmer leaders concludes

Topics : IGI Airport Delhi airport Indira Gandhi International Airport heavy rains Indian monsoon South-west monsoon GMR group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVERealme GT 6 ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon