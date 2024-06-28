Heavy rain causes chaos in Delhi-NCR, 1 dead as airport operations halted

New Delhi: Vehicles crushed after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed amid heavy rain, early Friday, June 28, 2024. One person died and five were injured in the collapse. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi and its surrounding areas witnessed havoc on Friday as torrential rain lashed the region, severely disrupting normal life and forcing airport authorities to suspend flight operations at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1. One person lost life when a section of the terminal roof collapsed amid the deluge.





(Video source - Delhi Fire Service) #WATCH | 4 people were injured after a roof collapsed at the Terminal-1 of Delhi airport.(Video source - Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/Uc0qTNnMKe June 28, 2024

The capital recorded an extraordinary 150 mm of rainfall within just three hours between 2:30 am and 5:30 am, marking one of the heaviest downpours of the year. Safdarjung, Delhi’s primary weather station, reported a total of 228 mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

Numerous neighbourhoods in the national capital were flooded, with water inundating homes in low-lying areas and causing extensive traffic congestion due to widespread waterlogging.

As a precautionary measure, all departures from Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 have been suspended, and check-in counters were closed. Officials have confirmed the cancellation of sixteen departing flights and twelve arrivals since midnight.





Areas severely affected by waterlogging include Teen Murti Marg, Moolchand, Minto Road, Anand Vihar, Mehrauli Badarpur Road, Mandawali, Bhikaji Cama Place, Madhu Vihar, Pragati Maidan, Munirka, Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh, ITO, and several sectors in Noida and Gurugram.

Traffic diversions have also been enforced across various stretches, including Delhi Meerut Highway, Naraina-Moti Bagh road near Dhaula Kuan Flyover, and Vir Banda Bairagi Marg at Azad Market underpass, with commuters advised to seek alternative routes.

The heavy rains also disrupted Delhi Metro services, leading to the closure of entry and exit gates at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 Metro station and suspension of the shuttle service from Delhi Aerocity Metro station to Terminal 1-IGI Airport.

Meanwhile, BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi staged a symbolic protest, navigating flooded streets in an inflatable boat and accusing the Delhi government of inadequate monsoon preparedness.





He says, "...All PWD drains are overflowing. They didn't get it cleaned ahead of Monsoon. This has led to…

“All PWD drains are overflowing. They weren’t cleaned ahead of the monsoon. This has led to waterlogging... Vinod Nagar has submerged,” Negi alleged.

With more rain forecasted and the southwest monsoon expected to advance into Delhi soon, residents brace for further challenges as authorities work to mitigate the ongoing impacts of the deluge.