IMD weather today: Heavy showers to lash most parts of India till June 30

In the upcoming days until June 30, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted some rain for nearly all parts of India. Additionally, it has issued warnings until June 30 for isolated (around 25% of a region's stations) severe rainfall in several areas. These districts are Konkan and Goa, Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, east Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and all northeastern states. IMD weather today: Delhi today The national capital experienced heavy rains on early Friday morning, with many areas flooded with water and daily life thrown out of gear. The IMD is predicting more rains for the day. According to the IMD, Delhi will see moderate rainfall today. The minimum temperature is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius. Additionally, a thunderstorm is anticipated with gusty winds of 25 to 35 kilometres per hour.

As per the Skymet Weather Services officials, "The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi on 29 or 30 June." But, the city's weather conditions have as of now gone through a tremendous change because of the impact of a western disturbance. This meteorological office has brought about a drop in the maximum temperature, bringing some relief from the burning heatwaves.

IMD weather forecast 2024: Rainfall prediction (southwest monsoon progression)

• The IMD in a press release estimated the severe rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala until June 28, and in Gujarat, Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka until June 30.

• Chances of rainfall are maximum in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh as severe rainfall is estimated until June 30 and in Maharashtra on June 28.

• The weather office said that heavy rain will fall in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh until June 30. Moreover, Haryana and Punjab, Himachal Pradesh must gear up for severe rainfall predicted for the next three days.

• The IMD also predicted isolated severe rainfall over Odisha on June 28; Arunachal Pradesh from June 28-June 30; Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura from June 28-June 30.