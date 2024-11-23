Business Standard
Rai on late-night inspection, monitors implementation of Grap-4 in Delhi

Rai said that complaints have been received about unauthorised vehicles being allowed entry at Delhi's borders

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted a late-night inspection in Delhi's border areas to review the enforcement of GRAP-4 anti-pollution measures and said 135 to 165 trucks violating the restrictions are being turned away daily.

"Late tonight, visited the Narela/Singhu border and inspected the implementation of GRAP-4," Rai posted on X.

Speaking at site, Rai said that complaints have been received about unauthorised vehicles being allowed entry at Delhi's borders.

"Today, we received multiple complaints about unauthorised vehicles entering Delhi through various borders without being checked. That's why we came here to inspect the situation," Rai said.

During the inspection late Friday night, Rai said that between 135 to 165 trucks are being turned away daily from November 18 at Delhi's borders for violating the restrictions imposed under Graded Response Action Plan-4.

 

Only CNG, electric, and BS-VI compliant vehicles are allowed entry into the city, while all other trucks are banned to reduce pollution levels, the minister said.

He added that strict penalties are being imposed on violators. "Those who fail to comply are being fined," he said.

Rai also appealed to truck owners and drivers to follow the restrictions, emphasising that the ban is necessary to tackle Delhi's severe air pollution.

He also issued strict instructions to officials to ensure no lapses occur in enforcement. "As long as GRAP-4 is in place, all measures must be strictly followed. There should be no negligence in its implementation," he directed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gopal Rai Delhi air quality air pollution

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

