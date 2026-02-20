Delhi air quality worsens to 'poor' levels again despite rising mercury

Delhi residents woke up to a hazy morning on Friday as the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated to 203 at 8 am, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The decline comes after a brief period of respite, with Thursday’s AQI recorded at 169 in the ‘moderate’ category.

Out of the 39 monitoring stations, 19 reported poor air quality, while 19 showed moderate AQI levels. Data was unavailable for one station.

Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI in the national capital at 275.

Other areas that reported elevated pollution levels included:

Ashok Vihar: 250

Chandni Chowk: 252

Dwarka Sector-8: 261

Mundka: 263

Patparganj: 256

Vivek Vihar: 254 According to CPCB norms, an AQI of 101–200 is ‘moderate’ and may affect those with respiratory or heart ailments, while 201–300 is ‘poor’ and can cause discomfort after prolonged exposure. Najafgarh recorded the lowest AQI at 128. Weather update Light fog and mist reduced visibility in several parts of the city on February 20. Weather conditions remained calm during the morning hours, and no warnings were issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Thursday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 11 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels hovered around 60 per cent, with mist observed during the early hours.