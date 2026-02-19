Karnataka HC ruling likely to strengthen case for ITC refund claims

The Karnataka High Court’s ruling in the South Indian Oil Corporation case is expected to provide relief to businesses seeking GST refunds. According to experts, the judgment could benefit sectors such as edible oils, textiles, packaging-intensive fast-moving consumer goods businesses, and electronics, where accumulation of input tax credit (ITC) is common. This is largely due to a rate mismatch, as GST on inputs such as containers, seals, labels and consumables is often higher than the GST rate on the output product.