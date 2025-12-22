Home / India News / Delhi air quality stays 'severe' as dense fog and cold wave intensify

Delhi air quality stays 'severe' as dense fog and cold wave intensify

Dense fog and a cold wave worsen Delhi's already severe air quality, with AQI crossing 400 in several areas; limited visibility disrupts flights

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution
Most stations recorded AQI in the ‘very poor’ category, nearing the 400 mark (Photo:PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply on Monday, with many areas recording the air quality index (AQI) in the ‘severe’ range. The city woke up to hazy skies and dense fog covering most parts of the national capital.
 
At 8 am, the city’s average AQI was 366, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Anand Vihar reported the AQI at 404, while Narela recorded the highest at 418. No station reported an AQI below 300, while data for Najafgarh was not available, at the time of writing this report.

Other high-pollution hotspots included:

  • Bawana: 408
  • DTU: 400
  • Jahangirpuri: 403
  • Mundka: 401
  • Rohini: 402
  • Wazirpur: 405
Most stations recorded AQI in the ‘very poor’ category, nearing the 400 mark. 
 
According to CPCB, AQI ranges are: 0–50 ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

Delhi airport issues advisory

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport issued an advisory for passengers as low visibility due to fog affected flight operations. 
 
Over 105 flights were cancelled and more than 450 delayed on Sunday, December 21. Of these, 55 arrivals and 52 departures were cancelled, with delayed flights averaging a 36-minute wait, according to Flightradar24.com. In the evening, Delhi airport operator DIAL reported operations were running smoothly.

Weather forecast today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for moderate fog at most places and dense fog at isolated areas on Monday morning. Moderate to shallow fog is expected from December 23 to 25. 
 
IMD has predicted maximum and minimum temperatures around 21 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius, respectively for today. 
 
While earlier forecasts suggested ‘cold day’ conditions in some areas, sun coming out towards the evening on Sunday, helped raise the temperature.
 
Sunday saw a minimum of 9.4 degrees Celsius, slightly above the seasonal average, and a maximum of 18.1 degrees Celsius.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Only Indians should be part of voters' list: CEC on electoral rolls

Will negatively effect rural economy: Karti Chidambaram slams G RAM G law

Premium

Air India's Maharaja Collection finds permanent public home at Red Fort

BJP scores record local body poll win, says Fadnavis; Oppn cries foul

VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025 becomes law as President Murmu gives assent

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityDelhi-NCRDelhi Pollutionair pollutionBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story