Delhi's AQI stays 'moderate' for 4th day; Ghaziabad sees satisfactory air

On Sunday, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 195, remaining in the ‘moderate’ category for the fourth consecutive day, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, there was a slight dip in the AQI level on Sunday compared to Saturday, when the AQI was recorded at 143 at 8 am.

AQI across Delhi-NCR

The AQI in the neighbouring regions of Delhi has also improved significantly. While the AQI in Gurugram and Noida remained in the ‘moderate’ category at 110 and 121, respectively, Ghaziabad recorded ‘satisfactory’ air quality with an AQI of 93.

AQI categories

0–50: Good

51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor

301–400: Very poor

401–500: Severe

Delhi ranks as second most polluted city

According to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), Delhi was India’s second most polluted city for the fourth consecutive month in January 2025. The national capital recorded an average PM2.5 concentration of 165 micrograms per cubic metre, exceeding the safe limits prescribed by global health standards.

The persistent toxic air has raised concerns over possible health risks and long-term environmental damage.

Delhi weather forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 26 degrees Celsius. The IMD predicts mist with a clear sky in the morning. Temperatures in the capital are expected to fluctuate between 9 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius over the next few days. This shift is expected to bring some relief from the unusually warm temperatures recorded in January.