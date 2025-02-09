Delhi's AQI stays 'moderate' for 4th day; Ghaziabad sees satisfactory air

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The AQI in the neighbouring regions of Delhi has also improved significantly

Pollution, Air pollution
The persistent toxic air has raised concerns over possible health risks and long-term environmental damage | Photo: Bloomberg
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 8:13 AM IST
On Sunday, the air quality index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 195, remaining in the ‘moderate’ category for the fourth consecutive day, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). However, there was a slight dip in the AQI level on Sunday compared to Saturday, when the AQI was recorded at 143 at 8 am.
 
AQI across Delhi-NCR
 
The AQI in the neighbouring regions of Delhi has also improved significantly. While the AQI in Gurugram and Noida remained in the ‘moderate’ category at 110 and 121, respectively, Ghaziabad recorded ‘satisfactory’ air quality with an AQI of 93.
 
AQI categories 
0–50: Good
51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate
201–300: Poor
301–400: Very poor
401–500: Severe
 
Delhi ranks as second most polluted city
 
According to a report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), Delhi was India’s second most polluted city for the fourth consecutive month in January 2025. The national capital recorded an average PM2.5 concentration of 165 micrograms per cubic metre, exceeding the safe limits prescribed by global health standards.
 
The persistent toxic air has raised concerns over possible health risks and long-term environmental damage.
 
Delhi weather forecast
 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 26 degrees Celsius. The IMD predicts mist with a clear sky in the morning. Temperatures in the capital are expected to fluctuate between 9 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius over the next few days. This shift is expected to bring some relief from the unusually warm temperatures recorded in January.
Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityAir quality

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 8:13 AM IST

