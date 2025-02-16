Delhi's air quality dips to 'poor' as AQI climbs to 262 after brief relief

Delhi's air quality dipped into the 'poor' category again on Sunday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) at 7 am was 262.

The decline in air quality in the national capital came after three days of relief. On Saturday, the AQI was recorded at 158.

AQI in Delhi-NCR

According to the city's 24-hour average, the AQI in Gurugram was recorded in the 'poor' category at 214, while in Ghaziabad and Noida, it was in the 'moderate' category at 106 and 128, respectively.

AQI categories

CPCB classifies AQI levels as follows: 0-50 ('good'), 51-100 ('satisfactory'), 101-200 ('moderate'), 201-300 ('poor'), 301-400 ('very poor'), and above 400 ('severe').

Best air quality in four months

On February 14, the national capital witnessed its best air quality in four months due to strong winds that helped improve the AQI level from 'poor' to 'moderate'. It was Delhi's cleanest February air day since 2022 and the city's best air since October 10, 2024.

Delhi weather update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature on Sunday is expected to drop to 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 29 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts a misty morning followed by warm, sunny weather later in the day. The relative humidity is currently 20 per cent, with a wind speed of 20 km/h.

The weather department has stated that a western disturbance will lead to a fresh spell of rain in Delhi. The disturbance is expected to influence the western Himalayan region from February 17, with light rain possible in Delhi on February 19 and 20.