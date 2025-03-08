Delhi's air quality dips to 'poor', Grap Stage-I restrictions reinforced

Delhi’s air quality once again slipped into the ‘poor’ category on Friday, prompting immediate intervention by authorities. The average air quality index (AQI) of 24 hours dipped to 202 at 4 pm on March 7, according to the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB).

Grap Stage-I restrictions activated

Officials noted a rising pollution trend due to calm winds and adverse meteorological conditions. AQI across Delhi-NCR Air quality worsened across Delhi-NCR as it remained in the 'poor' or 'moderate' category. While Delhi's air quality improved early in the morning, remaining at 166, at 8 am on March 8, Haryana's Gurugram had an AQI of 217 at 4 pm on March 7. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh reported AQIs of 161 and 134, respectively. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to curb further deterioration. The decision followed a review meeting by the Grap Sub-Committee, which assessed air quality trends, forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), and Delhi’s AQI.Officials noted a rising pollution trend due to calm winds and adverse meteorological conditions.

Strict monitoring, urge public cooperation

To prevent further decline, the CAQM has directed all relevant agencies to strictly enforce, monitor, and review Stage-I Grap measures across NCR. Citizens have also been urged to follow the Grap citizen charter, outlining individual steps to help reduce pollution.

Temporary improvement short-lived

Earlier, Delhi-NCR had seen a brief improvement in air quality due to strong winds dispersing pollutants. However, the relief was short-lived, with pollution levels rising once again.

AQI scale

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

With pollution worsening, both authorities and residents will need to intensify efforts to prevent further decline in air quality.

Delhi weather forecasts

Delhi woke up to a clear sky on Saturday. The national capital continues to experience fluctuating weather conditions, with a mix of warm and cold spells. The IMD has predicted a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.17 degrees Celsius and 30.68 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is 7 per cent, and the wind speed is 7 kmph.