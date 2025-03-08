Delhi riots: Shahrukh Pathan granted interim bail for father's ailment

Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Friday granted 15 days of interim bail to Shahrukh Pathan on the grounds of his father's hospitalization. He has been granted bail to take care of his ailing father.

Shahrukh Pathan is facing trial in two riot cases. He is accused of aiming a pistol at police constable Deepak Dahiya during the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots and has been in custody since March 3, 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai granted interim bail to Shahrukh Pathan (alias Khan) for 15 days after considering the medical records of his father and other facts.

"Looking into the medical condition of the father of the applicant/accused and the fact that the presence of applicant is necessary for taking care of his ailing father and arranging funds for the family, the court deems it just and appropriate to grant 15 days interim bail to the applicant subject to his furnishing a personal bond of Rs 20,000 with one surety in the like amount," ASJ Bajpai ordered on March 7.

While granting relief to the accused, the court noted that the medical papers show that the father of the applicant has been suffering with multiple ailments and has been hospitalised.

The court also took note of the reply filed by the Investigation Officer (I.O.) along with photographs of the father of the applicant which again show his poor physical condition.

Also Read

Advocate Abdullah Akhtar moved an application seeking an interim bail for Shahrukh Pathan.

It was submitted that on March 1, 2025, the father of the applicant was admitted in R K Narender Prakash Hospital due to severe medical complications. Medical documents of the father of the applicant were placed on record and the same were verified by the I.O.

It was further submitted that the presence of the applicant is urgently required during pre and post-surgery period of his father as there is no male member in the house of the applicant to look after his father.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Anuj Handa opposed the bail plea and submitted that the offences in which the applicant is lodged in jail are serious in nature and if granted bail, accused may jump the bail and flee from justice.

While granting interim bail, the court directed Pathan to give his mobile number to the Investigating Officer and will keep the same with him on 'Switch ON' mode. The court further directed that he will not contact the other accused persons and the witnesses of this case. He will give his attendance in the Police Station Jafrabad on every alternate day between 10-11 AM.