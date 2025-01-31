Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; rain expected in early February

The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category on Friday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 350, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). This marks an improvement from Thursday’s AQI of 381.

To combat rising pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reimposed Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital. The AQI fluctuates along with the temperature, impacting pollution levels across the city.

SAFAR categorises AQI levels as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe). The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has warned that prolonged exposure to high pollution levels can cause severe respiratory illnesses.

AQI across Delhi

Air quality remained 'very poor' in most parts of Delhi, with some areas experiencing 'severe' conditions. Ashok Vihar recorded an AQI of 367, Anand Vihar 381, and Wazirpur reached 432. The air quality was comparatively better in the outskirts of the city.

Delhi's weather forecast

On Friday, Delhi witnessed a light layer of fog, with rain expected in the first week of February. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate fog conditions for the capital, with maximum and minimum temperatures of 26 degree Celsius and 10 degree Celsius, respectively. No specific weather warnings have been issued by the IMD.

Relief expected soon

Delhi and surrounding regions are likely to receive rainfall in early February as two western disturbances are set to arrive soon, according to the IMD. The expected rainfall is likely to clear the air and improve visibility, providing much-needed relief from pollution.