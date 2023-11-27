Delhi air quality 'severe' on Monday, expected to improve in next 2-3 days

The air quality index (AQI) in parts of Delhi dipped to the "severe" category on Monday from "very poor" on Sunday. According to data on the website of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India), Delhi'a AQI was 401 as of 9 am on November 27.

A thick layer of smog covered Delhi on Monday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), RK Puram recorded severe air quality with an AQI of 419 at 7:00 am. ITO registered 435, Dwarka Sector 8 at 402, Jahangirpuri at 437 and Ashok Vihar at 455, all in the "severe" category.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered "good", from 100 to 200 "moderate", 200 to 300 "poor", 300 to 400 "very poor" and from 400 to 500 or above "severe".

What's driving air pollution in Delhi?

The recent surge in AQI levels followed the lifting of several restrictions by the Centre last Saturday. It included the allowance of construction activities and the entry of polluting trucks into Delhi. Vehicular emissions remain the biggest contributor to Delhi's poor air quality.

Restrictions under stages 1 to 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), however, remained in place. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had conducted a meeting on Friday on increasing pollution in the city.

"Some increase in the pollution of Delhi has been noted. We had a meeting regarding it. The incidents of stubble burning are very few now, and the level of pollution is still increasing. Scientists reported 2-3 factors for this. The first is that vehicle pollution's contribution is 36 per cent. The second factor is biomass burning. We made some major decisions after seeing this," Gopal Rai said.

Delhi pollution forecast: Air quality expected to improve in 2-3 days

Rai on Sunday expressed hope that the air quality would continue to improve for the next two days owing to an increase in wind speed and probability of rain. He further said that when GRAP IV was removed, people imagined that GRAP rules had been revoked and people started violating orders.

"We conducted a meeting and decided that GRAP 3 rules should be strictly implemented. All teams have been instructed to strictly monitor the implementation," he added.

