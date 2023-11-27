Home / India News / LIVE: Delhi's air quality to be severe, thick layer of smog persists

LIVE: Delhi's air quality to be severe, thick layer of smog persists

delhi pollution

Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 10:46 AM IST
Key Events

8:46 AM

Delhi air quality dips to 'severe' category again, thick smog persists in NCR

8:44 AM

Telangana polls: AIMIM 'fevicol' between Congress and BRS, says UP CM Yogi

10:46 AM

Naxalites torch 14 vehicles, machines engaged in construction works in Dantwewada

Suspected Naxalites set afire at least 14 vehicles and machines engaged in construction works in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Monday, police said.

No person was reported to be injured in the incident, which took place at around 1.30 am at Bangali camp under Bhansi police station limits, a senior police official said.

10:45 AM

Andhra Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati and offered his prayers on Monday.

Taking to 'X', PM Modi said in a post, "At the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, prayed for the good health, well-being and prosperity of 140 crore Indians."

10:13 AM

Training of officials for counting of votes in Mizoram

The Mizoram Election department is giving training to officials on counting of votes for the state assembly election, a senior officer said.

Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said that a full dress rehearsal for counting will be held through the Encore portal on Thursday

9:55 AM

US military says 2 ballistic missiles fired near USS Mason from Houthi-held Yemen after ship seizure

Two ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled Yemen came near a US warship after it aided a tanker that had been seized in the Gulf of Aden, the US military said on Monday, raising the stakes amid a series of ship attacks linked to the Israel-Hamas war.

A statement from US Central Command said the missiles splashed down in the water some 10 miles (16 kilometers) away from the USS Mason as it aided the tanker Central Park.

9:40 AM

EC withdraws permission to Telangana govt to disburse instalment under Rythu Bandhu Scheme

The Election Commission on Monday withdrew permission given to the Telangana government for disbursements of financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu Scheme after a state minister violated the provisions of the model code by making a public announcement about it.

The poll panel had given its nod to the state government to disburse the rabi installment during the model code of conduct period on certain grounds.

9:18 AM

20 killed in lightning strikes amid unseasonal rains in Gujarat; Amit Shah expresses grief

Twenty people have been killed in lightning strikes in different parts of Gujarat during widespread unseasonal rainfall in the state, an official said Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the deaths due to bad weather and lightning in various cities of Gujarat on Sunday and said the local administration was engaged in relief work.

9:01 AM

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel undertook a bullet train journey from Tokyo to Kobe City.

8:56 AM

Jordan's top diplomat wants to align Europeans behind a call for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday he hopes a meeting of Mediterranean officials will help bridge a gap between Arab and European countries in calling for a humanitarian pause in Gaza to become a permanent cease-fire.

The fragile pause in hostilities between Israel and the Hamas militant group continued Sunday with a third straight day of hostages and Palestinian prisoners released. It was originally scheduled for four days and neither side has made fully clear what comes after Monday.

8:46 AM

Delhi air quality dips to 'severe' category again, thick smog persists in NCR

A thick layer of smog veiled the national capital on Monday morning and the air quality was recorded in the 'severe' category in several parts of Delhi.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), RK Puram recorded severe air quality with an AQI of 419 at 7:00 a.m. As per the CPCB, ITO recorded 435, Dwarka Sector 8 at 402, Jahangirpuri at 437 and Ashok Vihar at 455, all in the severe category.

8:45 AM

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: 31 metres of vertical drilling work done so far

The vertical drilling from the top of the hill makes swift progress as 31 metres of drilling work has been completed so far out of the 86 metres needed to reach the 41 trapped workers in the Silkyara tunnel, as per officials.

Now the drilling work is being done to lay an 800/900 mm or 1.2 m diameter pipeline to aid the rescue.

8:44 AM

Telangana polls: AIMIM 'fevicol' between Congress and BRS, says UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) works as a 'fevicol' between Congress and the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.

On the second day of his poll campaign to garner votes for BJP candidates in Telangana, CM Yogi urged the people to vote for BJP in the November 30 polls.

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 8:45 AM IST

