J-K admin to purchase additional 500 MW of power to meet winter demand

As winter approaches, J-K face electricity scarcity because of a low proportion of hydropower in the Union Territory, as water reduces in rivers

ANI

Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 8:39 AM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) administration on Sunday approved the purchase of an additional 500 megawatts (MW) of power from the Centre to meet the winter demand, according to an official statement.

As winter approaches, J-K face electricity scarcity because of a low proportion of hydropower in the Union Territory, as water reduces in rivers.

So in order to meet the gap in demand and supply, the administrative council that met here under the chairmanship of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha approved the signing of a fresh Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between J & K Power Corporation Limited and the NTPC regarding Singrauli-III power station run by the NTPC, the statement read.

This will subside the energy demand in Jammu and Kashmir which is increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 10 per cent.

Singrauli-II being a thermal power station is a must-run station and the electricity generated by it fulfils the demand of Jammu and Kashmir during winter when the generation from hydro generators of interstate generating stations goes down to 150-300 MW, a reduction of 70 to 90 per cent as compared to the summer season, mentioned the statement.

The new PPA regarding Singrauli-III would help the UT tide over the power shortage faced during the lean winter season, it added.

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 8:39 AM IST

