'No PUC, No Fuel' rule to be implemented in Delhi today amid worsening AQI

1. Vehicles that do not have BS-VI engines will not be allowed to enter Delhi. The move is expected to hit 1.2 million vehicles entering Delhi from the neighbouring areas like Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida.

2. Petrol pumps will refuse fuel to vehicles without valid pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates, with enforcement supported by automatic number plate reader cameras, audio alerts at fuel stations and police assistance.

3. Under Grap Stage IV restrictions, vehicles carrying construction material have also been barred from entering the city. "Trucks carrying construction materials into Delhi have also been banned... I appeal to people coming from outside Delhi to bring vehicles that comply with Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission standards," Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told ANI.

4. Delhi's Labour Minister Kapil Mishra announced that all private and government offices must switch to work from home starting Thursday, or they might face action. Under the order, private offices operating in the National Capital Territory of Delhi have been directed to ensure that no more than half their staff report to the workplace, with the remaining employees required to work from home. The work-from-home requirement, however, does not apply to emergency and frontline staff, including hospital workers, personnel deployed for anti-pollution measures, fire services and other essential services.