Delhi air turns cancerous: What COP29 experts suggest on pollution crisis

With 'severe' pollution levels, Delhi is now the second most polluted city globally, behind Pakistan's Lahore, with an air quality index of 1,399

Studies reveal that India loses over one million lives annually to air pollution. (Photo: Reuters)

Nisha Anand Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) remained in the ‘severe’ category for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with levels hovering around 400, posing life-threatening risks. According to Safar, a Centre-backed pollution monitoring system, Delhi’s AQI at 1 pm stood at 418—equivalent to smoking 25-30 cigarettes daily.
 
Meanwhile, Swiss technology firm IQAir, which monitors air pollution globally, reported Delhi’s AQI at 519, positioning the city as the second most polluted globally after Lahore, Pakistan, which recorded an AQI of 1,399. 
 
Studies reveal that India loses over one million lives annually to air pollution, with particulate matter (PM 2.5) being a leading cause of severe health risks. These fine particles, measuring 2.5 microns or less, can penetrate deep into the lungs, potentially causing cardiovascular diseases and even cancer. From my perspective, human hair is about 70 microns in diameter.
 
 
In light of the crisis, the Supreme Court will hear an urgent plea on November 18 to review the measures implemented by authorities to combat pollution.

How to solve Delhi's pollution crisis? Experts suggest three measures

As Delhi’s pollution crisis worsens, the annual climate change conference COP29 is underway in Baku, Azerbaijan. Experts at the 10-day event have proposed actionable solutions to reduce pollution, focusing on tackling short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs).

SLCPs, including methane and black carbon, are among the leading contributors to global warming and poor air quality. These pollutants also include ground-level ozone and hydrofluorocarbons.
 
Durwood Zaelke, president of the Institute for Governance & Sustainable Development (IGSD), highlighted that the fastest way to cool the planet is by targeting SLCPs, which account for nearly half of current warming.
 
Zerin Osho, IGSD’s director, recommended establishing a framework to regulate pollution across states with shared weather patterns instead of fragmented, state-specific solutions. He also called for the accelerated adoption of climate-friendly technologies, such as electric buses and clean cookstoves.

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

