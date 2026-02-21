Delhi AQI improves to 'moderate' as temperature continues to rise

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category at 8 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 198, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Among individual stations, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 244 at 8 am, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. In total, 20 monitoring stations across the city reported AQI levels in the ‘poor’ range, while 18 stations recorded air quality in the ‘moderate’ category.

Nehru Nagar registered the highest AQI at 250, making it the worst-affected area, while Najafgarh recorded the lowest AQI at 106, the best in the city.

As per CPCB standards, an AQI between 0 and 50 is categorised as ‘good’, 51 to 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 as ‘poor’, 301 to 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 as ‘severe’. Weather forecast for today According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius on February 21, which is 2.4 degrees above the seasonal average. The weather department has predicted a mainly clear sky during the day, with the maximum temperature likely to reach around 28.4 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees above normal.

Relative humidity was recorded at 91 per cent at 8.30 am. CAQM tightens dust control norms Amid rising particulate pollution, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued Statutory Direction No. 97 to tighten dust control and streamline construction and demolition (C&D) waste management across Delhi-NCR. The Commission said dust from C&D activities remains a key contributor to elevated PM10 and PM2.5 levels. Inspections by pollution control authorities and CAQM squads found gaps in compliance, particularly in the handling and transport of construction materials and debris. The direction aligns with the Environment (Construction and Demolition) Waste Management Rules, 2025, effective April 1, 2026, which stress scientific waste management, circular economy principles and stricter compliance.