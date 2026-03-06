Home / India News / Online registration for Chardham yatra in Uttarakhand begins today

Online registration for Chardham yatra in Uttarakhand begins today

The pilgrimage will begin on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19, with the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri

Kedarnath, snowfall, extreme winters
Pilgrims can register through a mobile app (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Dehradun
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

The online registration for Chardham Yatra will begin on Friday. The pilgrimage to four sites Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in Uttarakhand begins next month.

According to an official statement issued here, online registration for pilgrims through a mobile app will begin at 7 am on March 6.

It further said that offline registration will also begin two days before the start of the yatra on April 17, counters for which will be set up in Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Dehradun.

The pilgrimage will begin on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on April 19, with the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri. The doors of the Kedarnath temple will open on April 22, followed by Badrinath on April 23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nitish, Nitin Nabin, Pawar set to get elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Premium

Datanomics: Women's participation rate in India's workforce remains low

Andhra mulling ₹25,000 birth incentive for couples to boost falling TFR: CM

CV Ananda Bose resigns as Bengal Governor; TN Guv RN Ravi to replace

Chouhan marks 67th birthday with schemes for students, PwDs, rural health

Topics :UttarakhandChardham highwayUttar Pradesh government

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story