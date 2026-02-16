Delhi AQI remains 'poor' amid hazy conditions; mercury to touch 30°C today

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Monday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 218 at 8 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Across the Capital, 24 monitoring stations reported air quality in the ‘poor’ category, while 12 stations recorded ‘moderate’ levels. Two stations slipped into the ‘very poor’ category, indicating elevated pollution levels in parts of the city.

Among the worst-affected locations, Shadipur recorded an AQI of 308, the highest in the city. Anand Vihar followed closely with an AQI of 300. Both readings fall under the ‘very poor’ category, which ranges from 301 to 400 and may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

In contrast, Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded the best air quality in the city at 117, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. An overall AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as ‘poor’ and may cause breathing discomfort on prolonged exposure, especially among children, the elderly and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. Delhi weather forecast According to the weather department, misty conditions, high humidity and hazy weather are expected to persist in Delhi this week. Temperatures are expected to remain largely stable. The maximum temperature is likely to range between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to hover between 9.4 to 11.8 degrees Celsius. Skies are expected to remain mainly clear, with mist likely during the night and early morning hours.