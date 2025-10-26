Delhi's air quality 'poor'; minimum temperature lowest for Oct in 2 years

Delhi's air quality improved to the "poor" category on Sunday after remaining "very poor" during the day, while the minimum temperature settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius -- the lowest recorded in October in the last two years.

The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 292, compared to 324 in the morning.

However, Anand Vihar recorded "severe" air quality with an AQI of 421. As many as 29 monitoring stations across the city reported "very poor" air quality with AQI readings above 300, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data on the Sameer app.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".