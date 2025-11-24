Delhi chokes as AQI hits severe levels, fog worsens pollution across region

Air quality in Delhi-NCR turned 'severe' on Monday morning with several monitoring stations crossing the 400 mark, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. A shallow layer of fog settled over the region as temperatures dipped, reducing visibility and trapping pollutants close to the surface.

Out of 39 monitoring stations across the city, 20 recorded severe pollution. Anand Vihar was among the worst-affected locations, with a dense layer of toxic smog and an AQI of 440. Other major locations reported similarly hazardous levels: Jahangirpuri (455), Rohini (458), Ashok Vihar (436), ITO (409), Dwarka (401) and Burari (433).

Neighbouring regions also saw air quality deteriorate sharply. Noida recorded an AQI of 396 (very poor, nearing severe), Greater Noida logged 399 (very poor), and Ghaziabad touched 432 (severe).

By 4 pm on Saturday, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 391 (very poor), a level considered harmful even for healthy individuals. Nineteen monitoring stations in Delhi recorded ‘severe’ air quality, while the remaining 19 logged ‘very poor’ levels above 300. ALSO READ: 'Air pollution doesn't just damage lungs, also increases risk of dementia' As per CPCB norms, AQI is categorised as: 0–50 ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’. Government measures to curb pollution Revised Grap norms: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revised the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) for NCR, shifting measures across stages for quicker action. Stage IV severe measures have been moved to Stage III, allowing states to decide whether public, municipal and private offices must operate at 50 per cent capacity.

50 per cent on-site staff: The Delhi government has ordered private offices to operate with only 50 per cent on-site employees, with the rest required to work from home. Staggered timings for government and MCD offices are already in effect until February 2025. Supreme Court directives: The Supreme Court described Delhi’s pollution levels as “very serious” and urged lawyers to attend hearings virtually. A separate Bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran is monitoring pollution levels in Delhi and neighbouring states. The Court has also sought a status report from Punjab and Haryana on steps taken to prevent stubble burning, including enforcement and preventive action.