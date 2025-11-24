Monday, November 24, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi air pollution protests: 15 held for pepper spray use, Hidma slogans

Delhi air pollution protests: 15 held for pepper spray use, Hidma slogans

The protests came amid worsening air quality in the national capital, which has been covered in haze and grey skies for almost a month

Police added that protesters broke barricades, moved onto the road, and sat down, forcing officers to intervene. (Photo:PTI)

Rishika Agarwal
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

The Delhi police arrested at least 15 people on Sunday evening after a protest over rising air pollution at the India Gate turned chaotic. Demonstrators allegedly assaulted police personnel, blocked a key road, and carried posters of Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, who was recently killed in an encounter, while shouting slogans such as 'Madvi Hidma amar rahe' (Long Live Madvi Hidma).
 
According to news agency PTI, some protesters used pepper spray on police personnel as they were being dispersed. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla told PTI, "This was very unusual. For the first time, protesters used pepper spray on officers managing traffic and law and order."
 

Several police personnel injured

A senior police officer said the protest obstructed ambulances and medical staff near C-Hexagon. "We tried to explain that emergency vehicles were stuck and needed clear access, but they refused to move. The situation then turned into a scuffle, and some protesters used chilli powder on our personnel, which is unusual and rare," the officer told PTI. 
 
The police added that protesters broke barricades, moved onto the road, and sat down, forcing officers to intervene. Officials said three to four personnel suffered injuries after being sprayed in the eyes and face. They are currently undergoing treatment at RML Hospital.

Protests amid worsening AQI

The protests took place as Delhi’s air quality deteriorated sharply. The national capital has been engulfed in haze and grey skies for nearly a month. On Monday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR slipped into the ‘severe’ category, with several monitoring stations crossing the 400 mark, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
A shallow layer of fog, combined with dipping temperatures, reduced visibility and trapped pollutants close to the surface. Out of 39 monitoring stations in the city, 20 recorded ‘severe’ pollution levels. Anand Vihar remained among the worst affected with an AQI of 440. Other major locations also reported hazardous readings: Jahangirpuri (455), Rohini (458), Ashok Vihar (436), ITO (409), Dwarka (401), and Burari (433).

Previous protests over Delhi’s air quality

This is not the first such demonstration. On November 9, students, parents, and environmental groups held a similar protest at India Gate, carrying placards that read “I miss breathing”, “Right to live, not just survive”, and “Delhi is injurious to health”.
 
Several protesters were detained that day for assembling without permission, which led to public criticism and political backlash. Defending the action, a police official told PTI, “There was no permission to hold a protest at India Gate. To maintain law and order and ensure security arrangements, some people were detained.”
 

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

