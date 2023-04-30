All-round development symbolises Telangana's reconstruction, says CM KCR

The massive all-round development achieved by Telangana during the last nine years symbolises the state's reconstruction and is a slap on the face of those who opposed formation of new state, said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday.

He said the political adversaries who criticise the state government should also open their eyes and see the progress Telangana has achieved in these nine years.

Speaking at the inauguration of new building of Telangana Secretariat, he recalled that during the Telangana movement, many people had raised apprehensions about the future of the state and even predicted that there would be backwardness and darkness if Telangana becomes a separate state.

KCR pointed out that even the Planning Commission had declared all Telangana districts except Hyderabad as backward districts and people were asking how Telangana would develop without water and power.

"After the formation of Telangana state, many debates took place. Political rivals raised many doubts and criticised the government's vision and plan to reconstruct Telangana

"They used to ask us, what does Telangana reconstruction mean? Are you going to destroy the entire Telangana and reconstruct it? Today they have got the answer," he said.

KCR said that soon after came to power in 2014, his government re-dedicated and started reconstructing Telangana in every sector. "Today, Telangana state has become a role model and guiding force for the country in the welfare and development sectors," he said.

KCR said that from the rejuvenation of all Kakatiya-era water bodies, ponds and lakes in the state to a stage where lakes and ponds were full even during summer, construction of Kaleshwaram project as the world's largest lift irrigation scheme, all were reconstruction of Telangana.

He listed out the strides made by the state during the last nine years, including the success in overcoming electricity shortage and ensuring supply of drinking water to every household.

KCR said the government permanently solved the problem of fluorosis. The government also created 33 districts for administrative convenience. "We demolished the old structures and built people-friendly government offices," he said.

KCR also mentioned about the rapid progress made in agriculture.

"The total paddy cultivation area during Yasangi in the country stood at 94 lakh acres, out of which 56 lakh acres were in Telangana alone," he said.

"Today, there is no power crisis in Telangana. Round-the-clock power supply is provided to all sectors. Farmers are living with pride and it is the result of the reconstruction of Telangana. The growth of villages and towns is phenomenal. Telangana bagged all-time record Panchayat awards presented by the union government recently," he said.

Stating that forest cover depleted fast in united Andhra Pradesh, he said after the bifurcation, growth of forests in Telangana has been incredible. Migrated workers from Palamuru district returned to their native places and reached the level of providing employment to migrated workers from other states of the country.

KCR said the new Industrial policy was attracting huge investments in the Telangana state and Hyderabad is surpassing Bengaluru in the IT sector.

"With the efficient police machinery, there is no law and order problem and no communal disturbances in the state since the formation of Telangana in 2014. Telangana police stand as a role model in the country," he said.

The chief minister pointed out that the per capita income of Telangana is the highest among all states in India.

"The per capita power consumption of Telangana is also the highest. The per capita power consumption has increased above 2,000 units from 1,100 units nine years ago," KCR said.

The chief minister said construction of the beautiful building for Secretariat also symbolises reconstruction of Telangana.

"Some political adversaries tried to create hurdles in the construction of the new Secretariat. The government did not take serious note and moved forward and built the state Secretariat which is one of the few wonderful government structures in the country," he said.

He termed inauguration of new Secretariat a red letter day in the history of Telangana.

"The marvel structure of the new Secretariat is the epicentre of the state administration. Today, I am blessed and fortunate that I inaugurated the wonderful new Secretariat."

Explaining why the government named the new Secretariat after B.R. Ambedkar, he said that "Ambedkar as message for the development of all sections is a big inspiration to the state government".

"We fought peacefully by following Gandhian ideology and achieved separate Telangana state. The architect of Indian Constitution, B.R. Ambedkar's vision of enshrining Article 3 in the Constitution helped the creation of Telangana state," he said, adding that the giant statue of Ambedkar adjacent to the state Secretariat will always inspire the state government officials who discharge their duties to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

