Home / India News / Delhi-bound flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai over bomb threat

Delhi-bound flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai over bomb threat

After taking off from Pune, a passenger, identified as Pallav Ajay Tyagi, started shouting that there was a bomb on the flight, which caused panic among passengers, a police official said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
The official said security personnel conducted a thorough check of the plane after it landed but no suspicious object was found | Photos: PTI & Aneesh Phadnis

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A Delhi-bound flight of Akasa Air with 185 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Mumbai international airport on Saturday after a passenger claimed there was a bomb on the plane, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said, adding he has been arrested.

After taking off from Pune, a passenger, identified as Pallav Ajay Tyagi, started shouting that there was a bomb on the flight, which caused panic among passengers, a police official said.

The airline spokesperson said, "Akasa Air flight QP 1148, flying from Pune to Delhi at 00:07 hours on Saturday and carrying 185 passengers and six crew members on board, received a security alert shortly after take-off.

"As per the safety and security procedures, the plane was diverted to Mumbai. The Captain followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 00:42 hours".

A representative from the airlines later lodged an FIR against Tyagi at the airport police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 506-II (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 505-1 (b) for spreading fake messages, the police official said.

The official said security personnel conducted a thorough check of the plane after it landed but no suspicious object was found.

Tyagi, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, is prima facie mentally unstable, he added.

Also Read

5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend: Report

India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr

Decoded: What is the difference between low-cost and full-service airlines?

Go First likely to resume flights on May 24 with fewer aircraft: Report

India emerging as key aviation market, air travel grows: IATA report

Empower women by making them equal partners in nation-building: Prez Murmu

Cyclone Tej brewing in Arabian Sea at 1,850 km southwest of Karachi

Gaganyaan test flight: Crew module recovered, data looks good, says Isro

Air quality likely to turn 'very poor', Govt invokes Grap Stage 2 measures

BSF personnel fires warning shots along international border in Jammu

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :DelhiMumbaiflightsairlines

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story