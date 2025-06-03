Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 04:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 'Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025'

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches 'Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025'

The chief minister stressed that clean and healthy Delhi is the government's dream and said air pollution directly affects people's health

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

The construction sites larger than 500 sq m must register on the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) portal, she added. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Deployment of 2,300 electric autos at metro stations, installing of mist sprayers at 13 pollution hotspots and audit of PUCC centres every six months -- these are some of the features of the Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025 launched by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday.

The chief minister stressed that clean and healthy Delhi is the government's dream and said air pollution directly affects people's health.

Under the plan titled 'Shuddh Hawa Sabka Adhikar Pradushan Par Zordar Prahar', the government will start planting trees under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign with a target to plant 70 lakh saplings this year, she said.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, a unique initiative combining environmental responsibility with a heartfelt tribute to mothers.

Gupta said an audit of Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) centres will be conducted every six months to prevent any corruption. To reduce traffic congestion, the government is introducing a Smart Intelligent Traffic System, she said.

"We want only BS-VI, CNG and electric vehicles to enter Delhi from November 1," she added.

The construction sites larger than 500 sq m must register on the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) portal, she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

online gaming

Tamil Nadu gaming rules upheld: Aadhaar KYC, time bans get Madras HC nod

gavel law cases

Calcutta HC refuses bail to Panoli for controversial remarks amid tensions

Instagram influencer Sharmishtha Panoli

LIVE news updates: Calcutta High Court denies Sharmishta Panoli bail

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Narcotics biggest threat as it makes way into states, towns: Sitharaman

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Uddhav doesn't need enemy when Sanjay Raut is around: Girish Mahajan

Topics : Rekha Gupta Delhi government air pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCovid-19 in IndiaGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayUS VisaRCB vs PBKS Pitch ReportLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon