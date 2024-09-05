Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi breathes clean air for 128 days in first half of 2024: Report

Delhi breathes clean air for 128 days in first half of 2024: Report

An air quality index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe"

clean air
clean air | Source: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 10:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The national capital breathed clean air for 128 days of the first half of 2024, according to a Delhi government report.

The report by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) said that the "Good days' (good/satisfactory/moderate days together) during the January-July, 2024, period was 128. The number of 'good days' from August 1 to August 20 was 20, it said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The number of 'good days' referring to air quality, increased from 159 in 2018 to 206 in' 2023, it said.

An air quality index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The identified sources of air pollution are vehicular and industrial emissions, open burning and other combustion sources.

The report cited various steps taken by the Delhi government to mitigate air pollution in the city.

More From This Section

MMRDA appoints contractors for projects worth Rs 12,500 cr in Mumbai, Thane

News updates: Rain lashes central Delhi, minimum temp settles at 23.3 deg C

Swachh Bharat Mission prevented 60,000-70,000 infant deaths: Study

Telangana govt orders to provide free electricity in govt edu institutions

Respect women not just in 'words' but also in 'practice': President Murmu

A total of 385 dedicated enforcement teams of the Transport Department and Traffic Police have been formed to check vehicular pollution. These teams impounded 308 over-age vehicles between January 1 to July 15, 2024.

The government has also planned to induct 3,267 electric buses in the current financial year. Also, under its progressive electric vehicle policy, the Delhi government has been able to register 14.53 per cent EVs (over 3 lakh) by July 15, the report said.

A total of 338 patrolling teams were deployed to prevent open burning of biomass from October 2023 to July 15, 2024. It carried out over 65,000 inspections issuing around 550 challans and imposing Rs 6.85 lakh as fine, added the report.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

WFH, awareness campaigns to combat Delhi air pollution, says minister Rai

Premium

Delhi breathes easy after long as rains wash down pollutants. What next?

No letter received from Delhi on air pollution: Union environment ministry

Delhi records cleanest air quality for Jan-Aug in six years, AQI hits 53

Relief from prolonged humidity after parts of Delhi receive rainfall

Topics :Delhi air qualityair pollutionAir quality

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story