Delhi CM calls for faceless GST system, seeks resolution of Rs 80K cr dues

Addressing the third Accounting Standard Day organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Gupta said she had instructed GST officers not to summon businessmen to their offices

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Recalling her first budget as Chief Minister, Gupta said it was the first time that a budget of Rs one lakh crore was presented despite the government's treasury being nearly empty. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 4:23 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday stressed on making the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system "faceless" and transparent, while highlighting that Rs 80,000 crore of GST dues of the Delhi government are pending due to disputes and other reasons.

Addressing the third Accounting Standard Day organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Gupta said she had instructed GST officers not to summon businessmen to their offices if they are already appearing in court.

"Make our system faceless. Tax should be collected in a hassle-free manner," she said.

She praised the Chartered Accountant (CA) community for its crucial role in resolving tax disputes and contributing to economic growth. "Only the CA community can help resolve all these issues," she said, referring to the pending GST dues.

Recalling her first budget as Chief Minister, Gupta said it was the first time that a budget of Rs one lakh crore was presented despite the government's treasury being nearly empty.

"People asked who this CM was who presented such a big budget. I had faith in this community that they would help the government meet the target," she said.

Gupta also congratulated ICAI on Accounting Standard Day and urged the fraternity to continue raising awareness about tax compliance. "Your community is the one that makes people understand how important it is to pay taxes," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Delhi governmentGSTRekha Gupta

First Published: May 03 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

