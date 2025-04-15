Home / India News / Delhi CM issues notices to schools over arbitrary fee hikes and expulsions

Delhi CM issues notices to schools over arbitrary fee hikes and expulsions

Addressing a 'Jan Samvad' (public meeting), the chief minister received a complaint about a private school in Model Town allegedly increasing fees and expelling students

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
The matter has been taken seriously and officials have been directed to carry out an immediate investigation, she said (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 3:06 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said notices have been issued to schools against which complaints of arbitrary fee hikes have been received.

These schools have been asked to respond, failing which strict action will be taken against them, the chief minister told PTI.

Sharing the incident in a post on X, Gupta said, "Today, a case related to Queen Mary's School in Model Town came up, where parents complained about unjust fee collection and the expulsion of students."  The matter has been taken seriously and officials have been directed to carry out an immediate investigation and take necessary action, she said.

"No school has the right to harass parents over fees or remove students unfairly," she said, adding that all schools are expected to follow set rules and regulations, and any violation will result in action.

"A zero-tolerance policy is in place for any kind of injustice, exploitation or irregularity -- no negligence will be accepted. Our commitment is clear that every child deserves justice, dignity and quality education," Gupta said.

She emphasised that the Delhi government remains committed to transparency, equal opportunity and protection of children's rights in education.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rekha GuptaDelhi governmentprivate schools

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

