Delhi CM launches water pipeline at BSF camp devoid of supply since 1982

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched a water pipeline project at a BSF camp in Chhawla in west Delhi, and celebrated 'Bhai Dooj' with the paramilitary force personnel, officials said.
The camp of the 25th Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) set up in 1982 was deprived of piped water supply since then.
During her previous visit to the camp to take part in a 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' event on August 11, Gupta had promised to provide piped water supply to the camp, the officials said.
The pipeline, which will be connected to the Dwarka water treatment plant, will also improve water supply in the neighbouring villages, Gupta said while addressing a gathering at the launch event.
The chief minister also said that Delhi government will ensure laying of a synthetic track on the camp premises for sports, as requested by BSF officials.
"After going back, the first thing I will do is to pass an order for providing water connection to your camp. When I visit you next, I will come with a work order for it," Gupta had said during her previous visit to the camp.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app