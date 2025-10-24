Home / India News / Delhi CM launches water pipeline at BSF camp devoid of supply since 1982

The pipeline, which will be connected to the Dwarka water treatment plant, will also improve water supply in the neighbouring villages, Rekha Gupta said

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched a water pipeline project at a BSF camp in Chhawla in west Delhi, and celebrated 'Bhai Dooj' with the paramilitary force personnel, officials said.

The camp of the 25th Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) set up in 1982 was deprived of piped water supply since then.

During her previous visit to the camp to take part in a 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' event on August 11, Gupta had promised to provide piped water supply to the camp, the officials said.

The pipeline, which will be connected to the Dwarka water treatment plant, will also improve water supply in the neighbouring villages, Gupta said while addressing a gathering at the launch event.

The chief minister also said that Delhi government will ensure laying of a synthetic track on the camp premises for sports, as requested by BSF officials.

"After going back, the first thing I will do is to pass an order for providing water connection to your camp. When I visit you next, I will come with a work order for it," Gupta had said during her previous visit to the camp.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Delhi governmentRekha GuptaDelhi Water Supply

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

