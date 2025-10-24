Delhi-NCR air quality slightly improves but remains 'very poor' at 292

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and its National Capital Region reported varied air quality levels on Friday morning, with several areas falling into the 'Very Poor' category with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 2 norms already in place.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 292 as of 8 am today.
In south-west Delhi's RK Puram, the AQI was recorded at 316, while Patparganj reported 323. Other areas such as Bawana (347), Burari (334), Ashok Vihar (320), and Jahangirpuri (348) continued to register 'Very Poor' readings. The ITO area also reported 316, while the India Gate zone was recorded at 254.
Air quality near Aiims was measured at 295, while pollution levels around Akshardham Temple and Anand Vihar surged to 403, placing both locations in the 'Severe' category. In contrast, Dhaula Kuan recorded an AQI of 257, falling under the 'Poor' range.
Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had imposed Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region with immediate effect.
"Actions under Stage I and II of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored, and reviewed in earnest by all concerned agencies in the entire NCR to ensure that AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall maintain a strict vigil and intensify measures to the extent specified in the GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage I & II," the order by CAQM reads.
However, the CAQM has further directed all concerned agencies to take note of the various actions and the targeted timelines outlined in the comprehensive policy issued by the Commission to curb air pollution in the NCR and to take appropriate actions accordingly in the field, particularly regarding dust mitigation measures in the Delhi-NCR region.
As part of GRAP Stage 2, CAQM has directed the daily mechanical/vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling of the identified roads. Moreover, the Commission has called for increased parking fees, an increase in the frequency of bus and metro services, and the strict implementation of regulated operations of DG sets across all sectors to conserve power while ensuring an uninterrupted electricity supply.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
