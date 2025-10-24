Delhi-NCR air quality slightly improves but remains 'very poor' at 292

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and its National Capital Region reported varied air quality levels on Friday morning, with several areas falling into the 'Very Poor' category with the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 2 norms already in place.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 292 as of 8 am today.

In south-west Delhi's RK Puram, the AQI was recorded at 316, while Patparganj reported 323. Other areas such as Bawana (347), Burari (334), Ashok Vihar (320), and Jahangirpuri (348) continued to register 'Very Poor' readings. The ITO area also reported 316, while the India Gate zone was recorded at 254.

Air quality near Aiims was measured at 295, while pollution levels around Akshardham Temple and Anand Vihar surged to 403, placing both locations in the 'Severe' category. In contrast, Dhaula Kuan recorded an AQI of 257, falling under the 'Poor' range. Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had imposed Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region with immediate effect. "Actions under Stage I and II of the extant GRAP shall be implemented, monitored, and reviewed in earnest by all concerned agencies in the entire NCR to ensure that AQI levels do not slip further. All implementing agencies shall maintain a strict vigil and intensify measures to the extent specified in the GRAP schedule. Citizens may be requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP Stage I & II," the order by CAQM reads.