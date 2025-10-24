PM Modi urges sharing Chhath songs, says melodies add divine essence

Ahead of the Chhath festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited citizens to share songs dedicated to Chhath Puja, calling the occasion a celebration of nature and culture.

In a heartfelt post on X , the Prime Minister said, "The great festival of Chhath, dedicated to nature and culture, is approaching. Devotees across the country, including in Bihar, have already immersed themselves with full devotion in the preparations for it."

Encouraging citizens to send their favourite Chhath songs, PM Modi said he would share them on his social media platforms over the next few days.

"The songs of Chhathi Maiya enhance the grandeur and divinity of this sacred occasion. I request you to share songs related to Chhath Puja with me as well. I will share them with all fellow citizens over the next few days," the Prime Minister posted on X. Chhath Puja, a four-day festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, will be celebrated from October 25 to 28 this year. The rituals include Nahay-Khay on the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and the concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami.

Devotees observe fasting and offer prayers to the rising and setting sun to express gratitude for sustaining life on Earth. The festival holds great significance in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, and is also celebrated by diaspora communities across the world. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has announced extensive preparations to manage the festive travel rush. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday visited the War Room at Rail Bhavan to review arrangements for Chhath Puja and interacted with officials to ensure passenger comfort and safety. According to the ministry, 1,500 special trains will operate over the next five days--an average of 300 per day. Between October 1 and November 30, Indian Railways plans to run more than 12,000 special trains across the country to manage the festive season rush.