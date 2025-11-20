Delhi court allows further probe in rape case after Samir Modi's submission

The Saket District court has permitted Delhi police to conduct further investigation on the record provided by the businessman Samir Modi, while also deferring cognisance of chargesheet filed against the businessman regarding allegations of rape.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vinod Joshi on Wednesday allowed the application moved by the Investigation Officer (IO) for further investigation.

The IO also sought time to file the supplementary record as per the directions of concerned court and the High Court of Delhi. "Considering the submissions and the orders of Hon'ble High Court of Delhi dated November 6 2025 and November 11, permission is granted," ACJM Joshi ordered on November 19.

The matter has been listed on December 17 for filing of supplementary records. During the hearing, senior advocate Vikram Sharma along with advocate Siddharth Yadav appeared for Samir Modi. The counsels argued that the FIR is a counterblast to Samir Modi's complaint against the prosecutrix, which was filed prior to the registration of the FIR. The prosecutrix was demanding ₹15 crores. She gave threat of false implication if demand not fulfilled. The Delhi Police filed a charge sheet against Samir Modi in an alleged rape case. The Charge sheet has been filed before the Saket District court on November 7. An FIR under sections of rape and intimidation was lodged at the New Friends colony Police Station. Currently, Modi is on bail and has filed a petition for quashing of FIR lodged against him. It was submitted by the counsel for Samir Modi that police have not consider the documents provided by him before filing the chargesheet.

"The grievance of the Petitioner is that despite the assurance, chargesheet has been filed without considering the documents furnished by him to the Investigating Officer," Justice Narula noted in the order of November 11. Samir Modi was arrested on September 18 after the complaint, and was granted bail on September 25. The Delhi High Court had issued a notice on November 6 on the plea of Samir Modi for quashing of FIR in an alleged rape case. During arguments, senior advocate N Hariharan had submitted that the matter is presently at the stage of investigation. He also submitted that the relationship between the Petitioner and the complainant was entirely consensual, and that there are several evidences which would substantiate this fact. He had further submitted that Investigating Officer is not even taking the same into consideration.