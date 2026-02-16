Delhi court frame charges against Lalu, Rabri Devi in land-for-job case

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday formally framed charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in the Land-for-Job CBI case.

Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi appeared before the court, denied the charges, and stated they would face trial.

This case pertains to the alleged offence of providing Railway Group D jobs to candidates in exchange for land.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne framed charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi in the case. The court also noted that the accused must appear in person unless an order permits video conferencing.

Misa Bharti said, "The court has asked them to appear through video conferencing in view of their age and health."

On January 9, the Rouse Avenue Court directed the framing of charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejaswi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Misa Bharti, and other accused persons in the Land-for-Job scam case. While directing the framing of charges, the special CBI court had observed, "Prima facie, there was a conspiracy mentored by Lalu Prasad Yadav to use government jobs as a means for getting immovable property through his family members from willing job seekers." The court had added, "Lalu Prasad Yadav and family acted as a syndicate." The court discharged 52 accused persons, including Chief Personnel Officers (CPOs) and Railway officers. Five accused died during the proceedings. The CBI had charge-sheeted 103 accused persons. Charges were framed for criminal conspiracy, cheating, and offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"Chargesheet strongly depicts the acquisition of the land in lieu of a job," the Special Judge observed. During arguments, senior counsel Maninder Singh, representing Lalu Prasad Yadav, argued that the Land-for-Job case is politically motivated. He stated, "There is no evidence to show that jobs were given to candidates in lieu of land. There are sale deeds which show that lands were purchased for money." He added, "There was no recommendation by former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav for any candidate. No General Manager has stated that he ever met Lalu Prasad Yadav. No evidence indicates that any land was taken without compensation. The land was purchased."

Earlier, during arguments on behalf of Rabri Devi, it was submitted, "Rabri Devi purchased land and paid money for it. Buying land for money is not a crime. No favour was given to any accused candidate. These transactions are not connected." The Special Judge directed the framing of common charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, and corruption against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Hema Yadav, Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Bhola Yadav, R.K. Mahajan, and Prem Chand Gupta. The court further said, "The court finds, on the touchstone of grave suspicion, that there existed an overarching criminal conspiracy, mentored by Mr. Lalu Prasad Yadav, towards using public employment as a bargaining chip for receiving immovable properties through his wife Rabri Devi, daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav as well as sons Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav from willing job seekers."