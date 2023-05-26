Home / India News / Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for passport for three years

A Delhi court on Friday granted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a no-objection certificate (NOC) for issuance of an "ordinary passport" for three years

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
A Delhi court on Friday granted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a regular passport for three years after he relinquished his diplomatic passport following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.
The Rouse Avenue Court granted Rahul Gandhi's request for a no-objection certificate (NOC), but only for three years, rather than the ten years sought by the Congress leader. This implies Gandhi will have to petition the court for a NOC in three years.

Gandhi was disqualified as an MP after being convicted in a criminal defamation charge on March 23 for a 2019 campaign rally comment that "all thieves have the surname Modi."
He had said, “Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. How come all thieves have 'Modi' as a common surname?"

The case was brought against him by former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi who said that Gandhi had insulted people with the same surname.
Accepting his argument, a Surat magistrate's court sentenced him to two years in prison—a cut-off conviction that automatically disqualifies a legislator from the House.

A sessions judge refused to stay this verdict. However, the court provided Gandhi with some reprieve by delaying his sentence until his appeal was heard. The case is now before the Gujarat High Court, which is expected to rule next month.
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, a complainant in the National Herald case against the Gandhis, opposed Rahul Gandhi's appeal for a fresh passport.

(With agency input)

Topics :Rahul GandhiPassportBS Web Reports

First Published: May 26 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

