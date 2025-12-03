Home / India News / UP CM urges citizens to help build 'barrier-free India' for disables

CM Adityanath said 'divyangjan' remain an essential part of the nation's strength

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday urged people and officials to work with sensitivity and commitment to create a barrier-free India for persons with disabilities.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of Vishwa Divyang Diwas (International Day of Persons with Disabilities), the chief minister said, " Let us be sensitive, let us be supportive. Let us honestly fulfil our role in building a barrier-free India for 'divyangjan' (persons with disabilities)."  "I want to say only one thing -- every small effort can bring a new change," he added.

Adityanath said 'divyangjan' remain an essential part of the nation's strength.

You are no less than anyone. Your courage, talent and success are the strength of a new India. The government and society stand firmly with you. With full confidence, I assure you that every kind of support will be provided, he said.

He added that the state government is committed to ensuring that all schemes and benefits meant for 'divyangjan' reach them without delay.

We will put our full strength behind these efforts, and wherever any facility is required, it will be provided, he said.

Adityanath further said, With the guidance of the honourable Prime Minister, there is no shortage of anything. The government is standing with you on every level.

The chief minister also paid tribute to Dr Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary.

I offer my humble homage to him as I remember his contributions, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshDisability

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

