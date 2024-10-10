Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi DoE issues advisory against misleading promises of edtech companies

Delhi DoE issues advisory against misleading promises of edtech companies

According to the advisory issued on Tuesday, the ed-tech companies lure students and parents with extravagant promises, often leading them to incur loans at excessive interest rates

students, student, School students
It also directed all government and private schools to raise awareness among students. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 9:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued an advisory to protect students and parents from the misleading promises of ed-tech companies.

According to the advisory issued on Tuesday, the ed-tech companies lure students and parents with extravagant promises, often leading them to incur loans at excessive interest rates, risking their financial stability.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The DoE said these companies use syllabi and teaching methodologies which are not regulated by NCERT, SCERT and any other educational body.

According to the directorate, many of these firms repackage freely available educational content, market it as exclusive, and employ aggressive marketing strategies and social media campaigns.

The DoE emphasised the strength of Delhi's educational system, which is designed to support learners' mental, emotional, social, and psychological well-being.

It also directed all government and private schools to raise awareness among students about the importance of regular attendance and making the most of available resources.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ola Electric delegation meets MHI officials, seeks clarity on notice

Average ticket size of transactions on UPI dips to Rs 1,478 in H1CY24

MFI CreditAccess reports rise in stress in Q2; collection efficiency dips

After leading Trent, is Noel Tata poised to take the helm at Tata Group?

JSW Green Mobility gets 636 acre land for Maharashtra manufacturing plant

Topics :Directorate of EducationGlobal ed-techDelhiStudent

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story