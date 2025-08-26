Home / India News / Delhi rains: Two injured in Dwarka roof collapse, IMD warns of more showers

Delhi rains: Two injured in Dwarka roof collapse, IMD warns of more showers

Two injured after a roof collapse in Delhi's Dwarka due to heavy rain. IMD forecasts more showers, below-normal temperatures, and satisfactory air quality

Delhi Rains, Rain
Active monsoon conditions are expected to prevail over Delhi for the next four days (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
Aug 26 2025 | 12:09 PM IST
Two people sustained minor injuries on Tuesday after the roof of a four-storey building collapsed in Siddhatri Enclave, Mohan Garden, under Dwarka district. The collapse, triggered by incessant rain, left one man with a fractured forearm. Both injured were treated at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and later discharged.
 
Earlier this month, on August 15, six people were killed when the roof of a room at Dargah Sharif Patte Shah near Humayun’s Tomb caved in following heavy rainfall. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had carried out search operations at the site to check for survivors.

Delhi weather forecast

Active monsoon conditions are expected to prevail over Delhi for the next four days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city will see a generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain and thundershowers at many places on August 26, followed by intermittent showers thereafter.
 
Easterly winds prevailed across the capital with speeds of up to 17 kmph, gusting to 30 kmph.

On Tuesday morning, several areas recorded rainfall:

  • Safdarjung: 10.4 mm
  • Palam: 8.9 mm
  • Lodhi Road: 5.4 mm
  • Ridge: 12.6 mm
  • Pitampura: 16 mm
The minimum temperature was 23.9 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees below normal, while the maximum is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

Prevailing weather conditions

The IMD noted no major change in minimum temperatures, while maximum temperatures saw a marked fall over the past 24 hours. Minimums ranged between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius (1–3 degrees below normal), while maximums stood at 28 degrees Celsius (4–7 degrees below normal).

Air quality remains 'satisfactory'

Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘satisfactory’ category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 55 at 8:30 am on August 26, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
An AQI between 51 and 100 is considered satisfactory, while 0 to 50 is categorised as good.
 

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

