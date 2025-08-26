Home / India News / Why India, UK, Denmark are suspending postal shipments to the US

Why India, UK, Denmark are suspending postal shipments to the US

US President Donald Trump issued an executive order scrapping the trade exemption known as 'de minimis', which had permitted goods valued at up to $800 to enter the US without duty

US Postal Service, postal ballots, mails, mail-in, elections
Previously, imported goods valued under $800 were exempt from US tariffs under the ‘de minimis’ rule (File image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 1:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Postal services across several countries are suspending shipments to the US this week amid growing uncertainty over new import duties that will apply to parcels from Friday.
 
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month eliminating the trade exemption known as 'de minimis' which had permitted goods worth up to $800 to enter the US duty-free. The removal of this exemption is now being implemented globally, after the loophole was first closed in May for parcels originating from mainland China and Hong Kong.
 
What is the ‘de minimis’ provision?
 
Previously, imported goods valued under $800 were exempt from US tariffs under the ‘de minimis’ rule. This provision allowed international e-commerce platforms such as Temu and Shein to supply inexpensive products to American customers. By combining low prices with aggressive influencer-driven marketing, Shein and Temu disrupted Western retailers’ dominance.
 
Around four million low-value parcels, largely from China, entered the US every day under the now-discontinued scheme.
 
Under the revised regulations, personal gifts worth under $100 will continue to be duty-free. However, all other packages will now face standard tariffs applicable to their country of origin. The policy change, which postal operators argue lacks clear implementation guidelines, has triggered concerns about delays and backlogs as services are paused.
 
                                   Political and business pressure in the US
 
American lawmakers and industry groups have long lobbied for the removal of the exemption, branding it a trade loophole that disproportionately favoured low-cost Chinese goods. Critics also argued that it facilitated the inflow of counterfeit products and illegal drugs into the US.
 
Belgium, Denmark suspend postal services to the US
 
Postal operators in Belgium, Denmark and New Zealand are among those that have already suspended parcel shipments to the US while they adapt their systems to the updated requirements. Letters and documents valued under $100 remain largely unaffected.
 
Postal services in Germany, France, Britain and India have also announced that they will follow suit in the coming days.
 
DHL, one of the world’s largest courier companies, confirmed that it will stop accepting parcels containing goods from business customers bound for the US starting Monday.
 
White House statement on ‘de minimis’ rule
 
The White House stated that ending the duty-free exemption would help tackle “escalating deceptive shipping practices, illegal material, and duty circumvention", adding that some shippers had 'abused' the rule to smuggle illicit drugs such as fentanyl into the country. It highlighted that the number of de minimis parcels surged from 134 million in 2015 to over 1.36 billion in 2024.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: SC collegium recommends Justice Shree Chandrashekhar as Bombay HC chief justice

Weather update: IMD issues rain alert in Delhi NCR, UP and other states

Indian boss abroad asks staff to log off at 7 pm; internet users react

Himachal monsoon havoc: Death toll rises to 306, losses cross ₹2,394 crore

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: When is Ganpati and will schools be closed?

Topics :Donald TrumpIndiaUKPostal department

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story