Weather update Today: Early on Tuesday, several parts of Delhi-NCR woke up to fresh showers, bringing much-needed relief from the humid weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the region is set to witness heavy rainfall on August 26.

The national capital may have mild to moderate rain over the next four to five days, according to the weather department. In the meantime, heavy rain is also being forecasted in a number of Uttar Pradesh districts.

IMD in its latest press release also stated, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue over Northwest India till 26th August and reduce thereafter. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Gujarat till 30th and over Rajasthan till 27th August.”

IMD forecast 2025: Delhi weather today Delhi can expect more rain today after waking up to new rainstorms on Tuesday, August 26. At 7:10 am, a rainfall notice was issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Delhi, expecting "Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning" throughout the Delhi-NCR region, including Gurugram, and other nearby places. ALSO READ: Delhi rains: Two injured in Dwarka roof collapse, IMD warns of more showers According to Delhi's weather forecast, the sky will be mostly cloudy with one or two brief periods of rain or thunderstorms. It is anticipated that the national capital's maximum temperature will fall by up to 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, or roughly 31 to 33 degrees Celsius, below average. The minimum temperature will be between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius, which is up to 1 to 2 degrees Celsius below average.

IMD weather forecast 2025: Flood situation in Punjab In the hill states, constant rain has seriously interrupted daily life. Numerous districts in Punjab have experienced floods as a result of the massive water flow from rivers in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. Important roads and highways in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand have been shut by landslides brought on by the continuous rainfall. On Tuesday, there is still a heavy rainfall alert in place for these states. On the holy Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh, three pilgrims from Punjab died from a shortage of oxygen. There are currently about 800 devotees stuck on the Hadsar-to-Dal path.

IMD weather 2025: Schools continue to remain shut in Himachal The Himachal Pradesh district of Chamba is under a red warning for heavy rainfall. Landslides triggered by the intense rains have closed the Chandigarh-Manali Highway in several places. All schools and Anganwadi centres in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, and Una would be closed on Tuesday as well due to the severe rainfall warning. For the second day in a row, Monday saw heavy rain in certain parts of Jammu & Kashmir and mild rain in others. For the next two days, 8 districts in the Jammu division and three districts in Kashmir are under a red alert, according to the weather office.