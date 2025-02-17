Earthquakes in Delhi: When Qutb Minar lost its crown 200 years ago

Delhi woke up to strong tremors on Monday morning as the national capital was shook by an earthquake of magnitude 4.0. The latest earthquake was a reminder of Delhi's position in the high-risk seismic zone IV, which has even shook historic Qutb Minar, among the strongest structures in Delhi.

Qutb Minar, a Unesco World Heritage Site and one of the most iconic landmarks of Delhi, has withstood the test of time. Besides being struck by lightning several times, the 72.5-metre-high minaret has witnessed scars of seismic activity, which led to collapse of its cupola, or the chhatri 200 years ago.

Damage to Qutb Minar

The Qutb Minar was built in 1193 by Qutb-ud-din Aibak, the founder of the Delhi Sultanate. However, only the base was completed during his reign. The tower was later completed by his successor, Iltutmish, in 1220, and further additions were made by Firoz Shah Tughlaq in the 14th century.

In its World Heritage Series travel guide, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) mentions the damage sustained by Qutb Minar due to acts of nature. The guide mentions that the monument was first struck by lightning in 1368 AD, which knocked off the top storey. Sultan Firoz Shah Tughluq, replaced the fallen storey with two floors that introduced white marble into an otherwise red and buff sandstone exterior. Popular legend has it that lightning defied its rule of not striking the same place again by hitting the Qutb Minar twice more.

An inscription over the entrance on the ground floor indicates that Sultan Sikandar Lodi also carried out some repairs in 1503 but the nature and extent of the damage is not recorded. In his 2010 book 'Engineering in Rocks for Slopes, Foundations and Tunnels', former IIT Delhi professor T Ramamurthy notes that the top storey of the Qutb Minar was damaged by an earthquake in 1503, but the source of this information is unclear.

However, one of the most documented instances of earthquake damage to the Qutb Minar occurred during the 1803 Garhwal earthquake, which destroyed the monument's cupola. "On the first of August 1803, the old cupola of the Qutb Minar was thrown down and the whole pillar seriously injured by an earthquake," says an entry by noted archeologist Alexander Cunningham in theArchaeological Survey Reports, Volume I.

This earthquake caused the collapse of the top two stories of the Qutb Minar. British engineer Major Robert Smith led restoration efforts, which included the controversial addition of a Bengal-style cupola atop the minaret. However, in 1848, under the directive of Governor-General Lord Hardinge, the cupola was removed, restoring the monument to its original form.

Also Read

At the Qutb Minar, minor tilts and surface cracks indicate repeated exposure to earthquakes. The Tomb of Iltutmish, built in the 13th century, displays misaligned walls that experts attribute to the 1803 earthquake. Humayun’s Tomb, an architectural masterpiece of the Mughal era, has visible cracks in its domes, which researchers link primarily to the 1803 tremor, though earlier quakes may also have played a role. Isa Khan’s Tomb, another significant Mughal structure, exhibits tilted walls and fallen masonry, further confirming long-term seismic stress.

The 1720 earthquake in Delhi, with a magnitude of 9, caused extensive damage in Old Delhi, including the Old Delhi fortress and many buildings. However, there is no specific historical record indicating that the Qutb Minar was affected by this earthquake.

Why Delhi is at risk for more earthquakes

Though not situated directly on a major tectonic boundary, Delhi is surrounded by active fault lines, including the Mahendragarh–Dehradun Fault, Sohna Fault, and Great Boundary Fault. According to a 2021 study by IIT Roorkee, the region is at risk of both near-field and far-field earthquakes, with many originating in the Himalayan seismic zone.

One of the most concerning factors is Delhi’s soft alluvial soil, which amplifies seismic waves, making even moderate earthquakes more dangerous. A 2020 report by NIDM emphasises that this geological feature significantly increases the risk of structural damage, particularly for older buildings that were not designed to withstand seismic forces.

Preserving Delhi’s architectural heritage

As Delhi continues to urbanise, earthquake preparedness for its historic monuments has become a pressing concern. Experts from NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) have emphasised the need for seismic retrofitting—a method of reinforcing historic buildings to improve earthquake resistance.

The ASI and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) recommend ongoing structural assessments and the use of modern stabilisation techniques to preserve heritage sites. Additionally, seismic monitoring systems, as suggested by the National Centre for Seismology, could play a crucial role in detecting potential threats and improving disaster response.