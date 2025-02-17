After deadly New Delhi stampede, railways to overhaul crowd management

Days after a stampede claimed 18 lives at the New Delhi Railway Station, the Railways Ministry has announced a comprehensive overhaul of crowd-control measures across the country.

The incident occurred when a surge of passengers gathered at the station following delays in three trains, one of which was a special service to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The overcrowding was further aggravated by the simultaneous sale of approximately 1,500 general category tickets, leading to congestion on platforms 13 and 14.

To mitigate the risk of another such disaster, a six-month initiative has been launched to enhance passenger safety, particularly at key stations, according to a report by NDTV. The plan includes the introduction of colour-coded enclosures, advanced technology for crowd monitoring, and crisis-management training for railway personnel. Besides, stations in Delhi will undergo significant upgrades to improve safety standards.

Preventative measures

Special holding areas featuring designated colour-coded sections and pathways will be implemented at 60 railway stations that experience high footfall during the Maha Kumbh period. These stations have been categorised as ‘high-traffic’ hubs, added the report.

Among these, 35 stations with direct connectivity to Prayagraj will be monitored in real-time from a centralised control room. This measure is particularly crucial as 90 per cent of Kumbh pilgrims travel from four states located within a 300-kilometre radius of Prayagraj. Earlier, on 'Mauni Amavasya' (January 29), when a stampede at the ‘Sangam’ in Prayagraj led to several deaths, a single station recorded a staggering 1.7 million passengers.

Enhanced monitoring will also be implemented at these 35 stations, including those in Delhi. As part of this effort, over 200 new CCTV cameras will be installed across railway stations in the capital.

In terms of law enforcement, Delhi Police has assigned six Inspector-rank officers with expertise in managing operations at New Delhi Railway Station, one of the busiest transit points in India. Additionally, the Railway Police Force has increased its presence at the station.

Authorities have also imposed temporary restrictions on platform ticket sales to regulate crowds. Effective immediately, platform tickets will not be sold between 4 pm and 11 pm for a week. This restriction does not apply to senior citizens or individuals with disabilities, according to Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, chief public relations officer of Northern Railways.

Causes of New Delhi stampede

Eyewitnesses reported that the stampede was triggered by a rumour suggesting that the Prayagraj Express would arrive at a different platform. Railway officials, however, have refuted this claim.

According to Upadhyay, some passengers descending from the footbridge connecting platforms 14 and 15 slipped, leading to a domino effect. He clarified that no trains were cancelled and no platform changes were made at the time of the incident. At that moment, the Patna-bound Magadh Express was stationed at platform 14, while the New Delhi-Jammu Uttar Sampark Kranti Express was at platform 15.

The New Delhi Railway Station typically sees around 7,000 general class ticket bookings between 6 pm and 8 pm, according to a report by The Indian Express. On the day of the stampede, however, ticket sales exceeded 9,600 within the same period, significantly intensifying crowd pressure.