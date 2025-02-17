Flying ambulances? India's first air ambulance fleet to launch soon

India is set to become one of the few countries in the world to introduce on-road vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) air ambulance services, revolutionising emergency medical transport.

A $1 billion deal has been signed between IIT-Madras-based startup ePlane Company and ICATT, India’s leading air ambulance firm, for the deployment of 788 electric air ambulances, marking a significant leap in India’s urban air mobility sector.

The agreement will ensure that these advanced aircraft are deployed across every district in the country.

Transforming emergency healthcare in India

With India’s increasing traffic congestion, traditional road ambulances often face delays, impacting critical emergency response times. The introduction of eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) air ambulances aims to provide swift, efficient, and eco-friendly medical transportation.

Since these electric air ambulances produce zero emissions, they align with India’s commitment to sustainable transportation while offering life-saving medical services.

India’s growing eVTOL industry

India’s eVTOL market is gaining momentum, with the government actively exploring limited airspace expansion to accommodate air taxis, cargo drones, and medical transport aircraft.

Also Read

Some of the leading eVTOL startups in India include Archer Aviation, Sarla Aviation, and ePlane Company. Global tech giants and mobility firms, including Uber, are also developing prototypes for air taxi services to help commuters bypass city traffic.

ePlane Company to begin air ambulance by 2026

The first fleet of air ambulances is expected to take flight by late 2026, according to ePlane Company founder Satya Chakravarthy. The firm, incubated at IIT-Madras, will have an initial production capacity of 100 units per year.

While the billion-dollar air ambulance deal is finalised, Chakravarthy is seeking an additional $100 million to develop, test, and certify more eVTOL aircraft for commercial use. So far, the company has raised $20 million from investors.

Cutting-edge air ambulance technology

ePlane Company is developing three different air ambulance prototypes, tailored to India’s diverse geography and population density. These aircraft will be designed to accommodate:

A pilot

A paramedic

A patient and stretcher

Essential life-saving medical equipment

Key specifications of the air ambulances:

Top Speed: 200 km/h

Range: 110–200 km per battery charge

Why start with air ambulances instead of air taxis?

According to Chakravarthy, launching air ambulances first is a strategic decision to organically scale production before expanding into urban air taxi services.

"We can ramp up our production and put things into the market to good use much more effectively with an air ambulance than directly going to an air taxi," he said.

(With Reuters inputs)