Delhi Elections 2025: What's open, what's closed on polling day, Feb 5

Delhi Elections 2025: What's open, what's closed on polling day, Feb 5

The Delhi government has announced a public holiday on February 5, allowing employees to exercise their right to vote

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

The Delhi Assembly election is scheduled for February 5, with results to be announced on February 8 by the Election Commission of India (ECI). To encourage maximum voter participation, several government and private offices across the city will remain closed, while essential services like the Delhi Metro and bus services will operate. Here is what will be open and closed on polling day:

Government offices and banks to remain shut

The Delhi government has declared a public holiday on February 5, allowing employees to vote. Government offices and banks will be closed under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
 

Educational institutions and businesses

To facilitate smooth polling, schools and colleges—both government and private—will be closed as many will serve as polling stations. Cinemas and theatres may also remain shut during polling hours to encourage voter turnout.
 
As per the Election Commission's guidelines, liquor stores and licensed establishments will remain closed from 6:00 PM on February 3 to 6:00 PM on February 5. 

Essential services and transport to function

While several establishments will be shut, essential services will remain operational:
 
Transport: Metro services will start at 4:00 AM on election day and run every 30 minutes until 6:00 AM, after which regular services will resume. DTC buses will also operate additional services on 35 routes.
 
Healthcare: Hospitals, pharmacies, and essential medical facilities will remain fully operational.
 
Retail: Shops, grocery markets, restaurants, and most retail and food businesses are expected to remain open.
 

Haryana also declares paid leave

In addition to Delhi, the Haryana government has declared a paid leave for employees to enable them to vote in the Delhi Assembly elections.
 

Delhi prepares for polling day

 
Voters in Delhi will head to the polls to elect representatives for 70 assembly seats amid tight security. The Election Commission is making all necessary arrangements to ensure a smooth voting process and encourage a high voter turnout.

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

