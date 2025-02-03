Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi elections 2025: Here's what will stay open, what will remain closed

Delhi elections 2025: Here's what will stay open, what will remain closed

To allow people to participate in the Delhi assembly elections 2025, schools and colleges will remain closed on February 5, 2025. The Haryana government also announced paid leave for employees

Delhi election
Delhi Assembly Election 2020. Photo: PTI
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 5:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi Assembly Election 2025 is scheduled for February 5. Recognising the significance of voting in a democratic process, several organisations across the national capital will remain closed to enable people to exercise their right to vote.
To raise awareness about the importance of participating in election days, the District Election Officer has instructed the Deputy Director of Education to arrange a 'Prabhat Rally' on 3rd February at 9:00 am to promote voter awareness, including students from different schools.  ALSO READ: What are exit polls? Key facts you need to know for Delhi elections 2025
 
According to the official statement, "This provision, under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (amended in 1996), applies to employees who are registered voters of NCT of Delhi, allowing them to cast their vote in the general election.”
 
Haryana government also declared paid leave for employees to allow them to participate in the assembly elections set to take place in the state on February 5.

What will remain closed today?

  • Government offices and banks will remain closed on election day so that employees can participate in voting. 
  • The cinemas and theatres may remain closed during polling hours to promote the highest possible voter participation. 
  • Schools and colleges will also remain shut on voting day as these institutions will work as polling stations. 
  • The liquor stores and licensed establishments will remain shut from 6:00 PM on 3rd February to 6:00 PM on 5th February.

What will remain open on election day?

  • The Delhi metro and bus service will remain operational for additional hours supporting the transportation of election staff and voters.
  • On election day, the metro services will start on all lines at 4 am and will operate every 30 minutes till 6 am when the regular services begin.
  • The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will also provide extra bus services on 35 routes and the services will begin at 4 am ensuring voters have sufficient options to access polling places. 
  • Essential services such as hospitals, pharmaceuticals, etc. will remain fully functional on February 5. Other businesses such as shops, restaurants, retail stores, grocery markets, and eateries are also likely to remain open.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IIT Madras unveils genome database to advance cancer research in India

SC fixes Feb 12 to hear case against CEC, ECs appointments under new law

'Neither UPA nor NDA solved unemployment issue': Rahul Gandhi in Parliament

Maharashtra govt contemplating use of AI in agriculture sector: Ajit Pawar

Isro's 100th mission jinxed? Satellite faces glitch after launch to orbit

Topics :Delhi Assembly ElectionsDelhi-NCRDelhi schools

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story