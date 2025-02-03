Delhi elections 2025: Here's what will stay open, what will remain closed

Delhi Assembly Election 2025 is scheduled for February 5. Recognising the significance of voting in a democratic process, several organisations across the national capital will remain closed to enable people to exercise their right to vote.

To raise awareness about the importance of participating in election days, the District Election Officer has instructed the Deputy Director of Education to arrange a 'Prabhat Rally' on 3rd February at 9:00 am to promote voter awareness, including students from different schools.

According to the official statement, "This provision, under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (amended in 1996), applies to employees who are registered voters of NCT of Delhi, allowing them to cast their vote in the general election.”

Haryana government also declared paid leave for employees to allow them to participate in the assembly elections set to take place in the state on February 5.

What will remain closed today?

Government offices and banks will remain closed on election day so that employees can participate in voting.

The cinemas and theatres may remain closed during polling hours to promote the highest possible voter participation.

Schools and colleges will also remain shut on voting day as these institutions will work as polling stations.

The liquor stores and licensed establishments will remain shut from 6:00 PM on 3rd February to 6:00 PM on 5th February.

What will remain open on election day?