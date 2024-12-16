Business Standard
Home / India News / India sees 72% rise in electrical, electronic waste in 5 years : Govt

India sees 72% rise in electrical, electronic waste in 5 years : Govt

These 21 items include laptops, telephones, cordless telephones, cellular telephones, smartphones, television sets, air-conditioners (excluding centralised air-conditioning plants) and washing machine

Electronic Waste

Electronic Waste(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The country saw an increase of around 72 per cent in e-waste generated from electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) such as smartphones, computers, television sets and refrigerators over the past five years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

According to a written reply to a question by Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu, 10.14 lakh tonnes of e-waste was generated in 2019-20 and the figure climbed to 17.51 lakh tonnes in 2023-24.

Sahu said 13,46,496 tonnes of e-waste was generated in 2020-21, 16,01,155 tonnes in 2021-22 and 16,09,117 tonnes in 2022-23.

Under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016, 21 EEE items were notified and information about e-waste generated from these items is available for the last four years (2019-20 to 2022-23).

 

These 21 items include laptops, telephones, cordless telephones, cellular telephones, smartphones, television sets, air-conditioners (excluding centralised air-conditioning plants) and washing machines.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines on the implementation of E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016, smartphones have a lifespan of five years, refrigerators 10 years, personal computers six years and washing machines nine years.

More From This Section

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution

LIVE news: Grap stage 4 curbs invoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality turns severe

Are non-financial firms' financial investments here to stay, or at risk?

Bihar govt approves investment proposals worth nearly Rs 30,000 crore

Parliament, New Parliament

Bill on simultaneous polls listed for introduction in LS on Tuesday

Zakir Hussain, Zakir

True genius: President Murmu, PM Modi, others condole Zakir Hussain's death

NR Narayana Murthy, Narayana

'800 mn Indians in poverty': Narayana Murthy calls for hard work, ambition

"The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has notified E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022 w.e.f. 1st April, 2023, for the effective management of the e-waste in the country," Sahu said in his reply.

The objective of the said rules is to take all steps required to ensure that e-waste is managed in a manner which shall protect health and environment against any of its adverse effects, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Switzerland flag

Swiss MFN move won't impact $100 bn EFTA investment commitment: Barthwal

water body, dam, reservoir

India has 1,065 dams 50-100 years old, 224 are hundred plus: Govt

Ghana, malaria vaccine, Oxford

India has cut malaria cases, deaths significantly, says WHO report

Rajasthan tourism, Desert, tourist

India in top 3 contributors to tourism emissions in decade to 2019: Study

Nana Patole

India's democracy in danger, like Pak, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka: Nana Patole

Topics : India e-waste e-waste management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon