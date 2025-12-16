Impossible to fix AQI in 9-10 months, says Delhi Environment Minister

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Tuesday apologised to the citizens for high pollution levels in the national capital, arguing that it was “impossible” for any elected government to reduce the air quality index (AQI) within 9-10 months.

“I apologise to the people of Delhi for the rising air pollution. We are working consistently to reduce it day by day. No government can completely control pollution levels within nine to ten months,” Sirsa said while addressing a press conference.

AAP to be blamed for Delhi's pollution, says Sirsa

The minister blamed the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's policies for the current situation. He said the BJP government was making sustained efforts to tackle pollution but could not reverse years of damage in a short period.

Taking a swipe at AAP leaders who staged a protest at the Delhi Secretariat earlier in the day, Sirsa said they failed to take meaningful action when they were in power. “They did nothing to address the issue and are now protesting over a situation they created. The AQI has remained at similar levels over the last 10 years,” he alleged. Sirsa said air pollution posed a serious and immediate risk to children, but asserted that the current government was taking steps to bring the situation under control. He also slammed Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for raising the issue now. “Today, they are talking about wearing masks. Where were they when the AQI was around 380 on this day last year? They were silent because they supported the AAP at that time,” the minister said.